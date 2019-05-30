 Skip to main content

Canada B.C. Interior truck crash spills 500 litres of diesel into North Thompson River

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C. Interior truck crash spills 500 litres of diesel into North Thompson River

Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

A transport truck that crashed along the Yellowhead Highway in British Columbia’s Interior has resulted in about 500 litres of diesel spilling into the North Thompson River.

The Interior Health authority issued an advisory for people who draw their water from the river between the crash site, about 12 kilometres north of Vavenby, to the confluence with the Clearwater River.

The authority’s Jennifer Jacobsen says the Vavenby water system wasn’t impacted but it was shut temporarily as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

She says if residents notice a diesel odour or sheen in their water, it shouldn’t be consumed and they should have it tested.

This comes as a boil-water advisory is in effect for the community and Jacobsen says that remains in place.

Another transport truck veered into the river last December, prompting a do-not-use order, and a similar crash and spill in January 2017 forced Vavenby residents to turn off the tap for eight days.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter