Open this photo in gallery: Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters after a photo opportunity at the Fernwood Community Centre in Victoria on Feb. 21.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The B.C. government rolled out its election-year budget with financial relief for families and businesses, and record spending on health and education. The voter-friendly largesse will be financed by what is expected to be the highest deficit the province has ever recorded, and soaring taxpayer debt.

Expanding on the string of measures announced in recent months designed to tackle the housing crisis, British Columbia will be the first province to introduce a flipping tax on home sales since the 1970s. The levy will layer on top of the new federal flipping tax but with a wider reach, capturing home sales within two years of purchase. The federal tax applies to homes sold within one year.

“Together, we can get through today’s challenges and build a brighter future,” Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said as she introduced her $89-billion spending plan. “This is not the time to cut services.”

The budget predicts the highest deficit ever recorded in British Columbia, peaking at $7.9-billion in 2024-2025. Third-quarter results for the fiscal year just ending record the deficit at $5.9-billion, compared with $4.2-billion forecast when the budget was delivered a year ago. Taxpayer-supported provincial debt will also soar over the three-year plan, from the pandemic year of 2020-2021 at $42.6-billion to a projected $81.7-billion for 2026-2027.

With a provincial election due no later than Oct. 19, the budget includes a number of measures designed to ease cost-of-living pressures on low- and middle-income families, as well as small businesses.

The monthly BC Family Benefit will be increased, as a one-time measure, by 25 per cent in 2024. About 340,000 families will be eligible for the means-tested program, and a qualifying family of four will receive an annual benefit of $1,760.

More businesses will be excused from paying the Employer Health Tax, as the exemption threshold rises from a payroll of $500,000, to $1-million.

Across the board, electricity customers will receive a 4.6-per-cent credit on their bills, starting in April. The majority of customers rely on the Crown corporation, BC Hydro, which has just had a 2.3-per-cent annual rate hike approved by its regulator.

The budget eschews spending cuts or tax hikes to offset near-stagnant economic growth, and the most notable new tax aims to curb rising real estate prices. “To those who just want to make a quick buck by flipping homes, things are about to get more difficult,” Ms. Conroy vowed.

Ms. Conroy outlined a capital spending plan of $43-billion over the next three years which will mean investments in schools, hospitals and roads.

The total provincial debt will have doubled since the New Democratic Party formed government in 2017. The Finance Minister said the province’s debt load is favourable compared with other large provinces.

“Our debt burden remains manageable,” she said.

The province’s interest costs as a percentage of government revenue are less than half of that paid by Ontario and Quebec, she said.

“We continue to be able to afford these costs and ensure British Columbians can access services.”

Bridgitte Anderson, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said the debt numbers are troubling. “We are concerned about what we are seeing for the future of our province when it comes to debt and deficit,” she said. “We know services need investment, but concerns remain about where the economic growth is going to come from.”

However, she said her members will be pleased with the relief offered in electricity costs, and in the health tax for small business.

Sussanne Skidmore, president of the BC Federation of Labour, welcomed the investments. “Now is not the time for tightening of the belt,” she said. “We’re happy to see the investments in the services people rely on – more investments in housing, health care and education.”

The province is also offering new support to help people facing fertility barriers to starting a family, promising to pay for one round of in-vitro fertilization, a program that it expects will cost $68-million.

“People who want to start a family should be able to, regardless of their relationship status, who they love, or how much money they make,” Ms. Conroy said.

The budget also promises a growing commitment to countering the impacts of climate change, after a devastating year of drought and wildfires in 2023. Resources for fighting forest fires will grow, along with support for people who are evacuated. The province is also boosting programs to reduce flood risks and improve drought resiliency.

With economic growth forecast at just 0.8 per cent, the province is looking to the natural gas sector to lift natural resource revenues, while forestry revenues continue to flag.

Ms. Conroy also said the province will develop a plan to build a critical minerals strategy for the mining sector, seeking to cash in on growing demand for the raw materials needed for EV batteries. The mining industry got a break on its carbon taxes, but Ms. Conroy declined to say whether the province will require mining companies to have provided sufficient bonds to pay for future cleanup costs.