Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou loses key decision in extradition hearing

Open this photo in gallery Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, May 27, 2020. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ended an early attempt by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. executive Meng Wanzhou to walk free, ruling that a key legal test to extradite has been met and setting the stage for further retaliation against Canada by China.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, of the B.C. Supreme Court, ruled the crime Ms. Meng is accused of is fraud and that is a crime in both Canada and the United States. Ms. Meng’s lawyers had argued the essence of the case against her revolved around U.S. sanctions against Iran, which Canada does not have.

The decision means that Ms. Meng will continue living under partial house arrest in her Vancouver mansion, where she has been since shortly after she was arrested in December 2018 while connecting through Vancouver’s airport. It also means the extradition case against her will proceed.

Had the decision gone the other way, Ms. Meng could have been free to return to China.

In her 23-page ruling, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes stated that Ms. Meng allegedly lying to HSBC’s U.S. subsidiary in 2013 to obtain almost a billion dollars of credit would still constitute fraud if it occurred in Canada.

She disagreed with Ms. Meng’s legal team that the essence of that allegation was not fraud, but the evasion of American economic sanctions not present in Canada. Under the principle of double criminality, any criminal acts must be deemed an offence in both countries for an extradition to occur.

“The essence of the alleged wrongful conduct in this case is the making of intentionally false statements in the banker client relationship that put HSBC at risk,” Chief Justice Holmes wrote. “The U.S. sanctions are part of the state of affairs necessary to explain how HSBC was at risk, but they are not themselves an intrinsic part of the conduct.”

The full ruling from the B.C. Supreme Court

Associate Chief Justice Holmes noted the allegations are unproven, but must be taken as true for the purpose of her ruling.

In a statement shortly after the verdict, Canada’s Justice Department noted that a decision on whether there is enough evidence of fraud for Canada to commit to extradite her will be made later.

“An independent judge will determine whether that test is met. This speaks to the independence of Canada’s extradition process,” said the statement.

China has exerted aggressive pressure on Canada since Ms. Meng’s arrest, detaining Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor shortly after Ms. Meng was taken into custody in B.C. and launching a series of punitive trade measures.

Earlier this week, the Chinese government has issued a new warning to Canada about further “damage” to relations between the two countries – just before a British Columbia judge releases a decision on an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Canada must “release Ms. Meng and ensure her safe return to China at an early date to avoid more damage caused to China-Canada relations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday.

Moments after the verdict, the Chinese government's daily tabloid The Global Times published a report characterizing the Canadian court's decision as having "defied widespread expectations," quoting experts as saying it will lead to the "worst-ever" bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Global Times article states the ruling "shows that Canada has completely surrendered its self-proclaimed judicial and diplomatic independence to US bullying."

Later Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement: “The United States thanks the Government of Canada for its continued assistance pursuant to the U.S./Canada Extradition Treaty in this ongoing matter.”

Ms. Meng, appearing composed, left her Vancouver mansion to head to the courthouse after her lawyers had received the ruling. As she walked into the courtroom, bystander Roderick Louis, told her: “I am so sorry. Good luck with your future.”

“I’ve lived in Canada my whole life and I am appalled that how Canada’s officials are allowing themselves to be used like mindless puppets in this.”

Ms. Meng is scheduled to return to court in June, when Associate Chief Justice Holmes will hear defence arguments that her rights were violated during her arrest at the airport.

The Huawei executive’s defence team has alleged that Canadian and U.S. authorities engaged in a “covert criminal investigation” and that border agents violated Ms. Meng’s Charter rights by forcing her to provide pass codes to her electronic devices before advising her of her legal rights.

Those arguments are expected to span the rest of the year, although appeals could add years more.

U.S. prosecutors had accused Ms. Meng of defrauding foreign banks by misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with a company called Skycom Tech Co. Ltd., and sought to have her extradited to the United States to face charges. The U.S. Department of Justice described Skycom as a Huawei subsidiary that sold telecommunications equipment to Iran, putting the financial institutions at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the Middle Eastern country.

Justice Holmes said the legal arguments from Ms. Meng’s defence team regarding double criminality were too narrow and would seriously limit Canada’s ability to fulfill its international obligations in the extradition context for fraud and economic crimes.

“The offence of fraud has a vast potential scope. It may encompass a very wide range of conduct, a large expanse of time, and acts, people, and consequences in multiple places or jurisdictions,” she wrote.

“Experience shows that many fraudsters benefit in particular from international dealings through which they can obscure their identity and the location of their fraudulent gains. For the double criminality principle to be applied in the manner Ms. Meng suggests would give fraud an artificially narrow scope in the extradition context.

“It would entirely eliminate, in many cases, consideration of the reason for the alleged false statements, and of how the false statements could cause the victim(s) loss or risk of loss.”

Ms. Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the behest of U.S. authorities as she was transiting through Canada. The four-day extradition hearing was held in January before a packed courtroom in Vancouver.

- With files from Steven Chase in Ottawa

