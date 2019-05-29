 Skip to main content

B.C. legislature dress code proposal includes 'contemporary' modifications

B.C. legislature dress code proposal includes ‘contemporary’ modifications

Victoria
The Canadian Press
A report by the acting clerk of British Columbia’s legislature proposes an updated dress code modelled on what is considered professional and contemporary business attire.

Kate Ryan-Lloyd’s report makes 14 recommendations covering what’s appropriate attire at the legislature for politicians, staff and employees, including members of the media.

Ryan-Lloyd says she hopes her report strikes the proper balance for dress expectations in the unique and modern environment at the legislature for politicians and others who work in the building.

Speaker Darryl Plecas ordered a review of the legislature’s dress policy in March after several female reporters and an New Democrat staff member wore short sleeves to work in response to legislature staff telling some women to cover their arms.

Plecas immediately approved preliminary dress guidelines ahead of the review of guidelines, stating business attire for women can include clothing that shows their arms.

Ryan-Lloyd’s review says politicians must amend the legislature’s standing orders for dress if they approve of her recommendations.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

