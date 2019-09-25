 Skip to main content

Canada B.C. man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis

B.C. man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis

CHILLIWACK, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis had been backpacking across Canada and her body was found near Highway 1.

Homicide investigators say a man charged with first-degree murder of a Belgian tourist travelling through British Columbia has pleaded guilty to her slaying.

Sgt. Frank Jang says 28-year-old Sean McKenzie of Oliver, B.C., has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder of Amelie Sakkalis.

Police say he entered the plea during a court appearance Monday and his sentencing is expected on Nov. 19.

Her cause of death has never been revealed, but police said last year that they believed Sakkalis was hitchhiking from the Penticton area toward Vancouver on the day she was killed.

Sakkalis had been backpacking across Canada and her body was found near Highway 1, north of Boston Bar, on Aug. 22, 2018.

Jang says the murder was a shock to the community and to the seasoned officers who investigated the case.

“A guilty plea speaks to the hard work and dedication of our investigators,” he says in the statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

