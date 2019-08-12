B.C. murder suspects died by self-inflicted gunshot wounds, RCMP says

The two men sought in the killings of three people in British Columbia died from what appears to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the RCMP said.

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found in northern Manitoba last week, ending a two-week manhunt sparked after they were named as suspects in the deaths of three people in B.C.

“The RCMP can also confirm that the two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire,” said the release issued by RCMP in B.C.

Two firearms were found with the two men, and RCMP said in their statement that forensic analysis is underway to confirm they are connected with the three homicides in northern B.C. that the teens were linked to.

The search for the two residents of the Vancouver Island community of Port Alberni spanned five provinces that ended in the woods of northern Manitoba last week.

Investigators located the bodies last Wednesday morning in a densely forested area near Gillam, MB, about one kilometre from where police searchers had located several items directly linked to the two.

Mr. McLeod, 18, and Mr. Schmegelesky, 19, were charged in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck, 64, and named suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler. All three victims were found in northern B.C. in mid-July.

Police said they expected to charge the men in the deaths of the latter two, but were awaiting forensic evidence.

Police said Monday that it was unclear when the teens died. “However, are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area.”

Gillam is the northern Manitoba community that was the focus of a massive RCMP search prompted after police found a car linked to the pair on July. 22..

The teens were found dead about eight kilometres away.

Monday’s developments follow the release over the weekend of an interview by an Australian news program in which the father of one of the suspects describes the difficult childhood of his son.

In a video posted by 60 Minutes, Alan Schmegelsky said while he needs to see evidence before he will believe his son, Bryer Schmegelsky, was a murderer, he sympathizes with the victims’ families.

“I’m so sorry for what’s happened. Whether it’s my son or whether it’s something else, we don’t know, I have just lost my son. I know exactly how you feel,” Alan Schmegelsky said. “I know they’re hurt and from our country to the families, I am so sorry.”

In a Facebook post on Saturday, a family member of one of the homicide victims disputed that Mr. Schmegelsky could understand the situation of the victims’ families.

“We are not cut from the same cloth, as you play the victim and don’t acknowledge your hand in your child’s upbringing and ultimate demise,” wrote Kennedy Deese, the sister of Chynna Deese.

“The proper public response would have been a genuine apology,” she said. “But we still forgive you and have mercy.”

In the clip, Mr. Schmegelsky describes the difficult childhood of his son, who went through his parents’ divorce at a young age and didn’t always have attention while growing up. “He was raised by YouTube and video games,” Mr. Schmegelsky said.

The segment also features a short video clip showing Bryer Schmegelsky with a replica gun that his father said was a Christmas present he bought his son to get him outdoors.

“I never gave him a real gun, okay? Let’s put it that way,” Mr. Schmegelsky said in the interview. “I never gave him a gun that would kill someone.”

