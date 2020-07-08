 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

B.C. names all-party committee to examine scope of systemic racism in policing

Victoria
The Canadian Press
The B.C. government has appointed a special committee of the legislature to examine the scope of systemic racism in policing as part of the province’s plans to modernize the Police Act.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the all-party committee has until May 14 to complete its report and present findings and recommendations to the legislature.

He says the committee will examine the extent of racism in B.C.’s police agencies, including the RCMP, and review the impact on public safety and public trust in policing.

Farnworth says the committee will also review the role of police with respect to complex social issues that include mental health, wellness, addictions and harm reduction.

Premier John Horgan said last month the province must review and modernize its 45-year-old Police Act.

Farnworth said last month every citizen in B.C. deserves to be treated fairly by the police.

