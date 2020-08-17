 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

B.C. officials announce 236 COVID-19 cases over three days, say penalties coming

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Health Minister Adrian Dix looks during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the B.C. government will announce stricter penalties this week for those who flout public health rules as COVID-19 cases climb in the province.

Officials announced 236 new cases since Friday during a briefing today, including the second highest single-day increase of 100 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations decreased from 12 cases to four.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson says most of those testing positive are young, which suggests the province has done a relatively good job of protecting the most vulnerable.

However, she says young people are more likely to have mild infections and may not realize they have COVID-19 before they spread it to others.

She says anyone with even a slight symptom should stay home from work and gatherings, and anyone who has been advised that they’ve been in contact with a case should isolate for 14 days, even if no symptoms develop.

“You could easily spread the virus to someone who is vulnerable,” she says.

Dix says three clubs and bars have been closed and six banquet halls were identified as subjects of concern during a recent review.

He says Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will announce stricter penalties later this week for those who break public health rules designed to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus.

