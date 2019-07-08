 Skip to main content

Canada B.C. opens doors for ride-hailing applications on Sept. 3

Victoria
The Canadian Press
The British Columbia government has set up a series of rules and regulations as it opens the door to ride-hailing applications for the service on Sept. 3.

There’s no exact day when ride hailing could start in the province and opinion varies from mid-September to as late as the end of the year.

New Democrat Bowinn Ma, who heads an all-party committee that deals with ride hailing, says the service could start by year’s end, while a Transportation Ministry bureaucrat says the companies could be approved to operate as early as Sept. 16.

Ms. Ma says new regulations require transportation network companies to pay $5,000 annual licence fees, charge 30 cents a ride on vehicles that don’t have access for disabled passengers and drivers must wear seat belts at all times.

The government says an annual inspection is needed if the vehicle has logged 40,000 kilometres in the previous year, vehicles can’t be older than 10 years and illegal operators could face fines of $100,000.

Ms. Ma says regulations about fares and routes will come later this summer.

Uber Canada spokesman Michael van Hemmen says the ride-hailing company will review the B.C. policy to evaluate its impacts on the ability to serve customers.

