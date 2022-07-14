Vaccine clinics for British Columbia children aged six months to four years will open next month after Health Canada’s approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot for kids.

Health Minister Adrian Dix is encouraging parents to register their children so they are invited to book an appointment beginning on Aug. 2.

There are about 208,000 eligible babies and children in B.C. in that age category.

Acting provincial health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie says they know the vaccines are safe and have helped the province weather the pandemic.

While most children who are infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, he says others can get very sick.

The latest COVID-19 figures ending July 14 show there are 426 people in hospital with 34 in critical care, and there were 22 deaths in the week ending July 9.

