B.C. pilots to fly over Vancouver in tribute to Snowbirds victim

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Forces Snowbirds planes are seen in the background as people place hearts and signs on the fence surrounding the airport in Kamloops, B.C., May 17, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A group of B.C. pilots will take to the skies Monday as a tribute to the victim of a deadly Snowbird plane crash in Kamloops.

Dubbed Operation Backup Inspiration as a nod to the Snowbirds event called Operation Inspiration, 35 pilots will depart from Abbotsford Airport and fly over Vancouver.

The event lists strict rules, such as no formation flying, to ensure safety during the memorial.

The B.C. General Aviation Association, which is running the event, says the memorial will “pick up where the Snowbirds left off.”

Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces, died in the incident in Kamloops on Sunday.

Sunday’s crash happened the same day the Snowbirds were scheduled to make a trip from Kamloops to Kelowna aimed at boosting the morale of Canadians struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

