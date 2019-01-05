B.C. police officers arrested in Cuba have returned home, their families say

The families of two British Columbia police constables who had been detained in Cuba following an assault allegation say they have been declared innocent and returned home.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the families of Mark Simms with the Vancouver police and Jordan Long of nearby Port Moody say they have “profound gratitude” for the two men’s return to Canadian soil.
In April, British Columbia’s deputy police complaint commissioner said the men were arrested mid-March in Varadero following allegations that an Ontario teenager was assaulted while vacationing in the same area.
The Port Moody Police Department says in a statement that one of its members was acquitted in November by a Cuban judiciary regarding allegations of being an accessory to a sexual assault.
The department says the member’s travel restriction remained in place as the Cuban prosecution appealed the verdict, and it learned on Friday that the appeal was rejected and the acquittal upheld.
Vancouver police say they have been in touch with their member who was detained in Cuba and can confirm he is home, but would not provide additional details.
