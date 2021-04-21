B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

British Columbia’s solicitor general says the government will release details of what is considered essential travel later in the week as the province considers using roadblocks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Farnworth described the checkpoints as a type of “counterattack,” often used to find drunk drivers, but this time meant to discourage recreational travel outside of a person’s health authority.

His comments come as the National Police Federation released a statement saying it has “grave concerns” about police taking part in enforcing a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel.

A statement from Brian Sauve, president of the federation, says asking the police to enforce roadblocks puts even greater pressure on limited resources and exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections.

The province reported 862 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven more deaths.

A statement says more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and people who are 30 years and older are eligible to register for the vaccine in the age-based vaccination program.

