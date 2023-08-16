Open this photo in gallery: Mourners carry the casket of Sikh community leader and temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar during Antim Darshan, the first part of a day-long funeral service for him, in Surrey, B.C., on, June 25, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Homicide investigators in British Columbia say they are seeking a third suspect in the killing of Surrey Sikh temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down on June 18.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the person was thought to be connected to two gunmen who shot Nijjar in his vehicle in Surrey, B.C., outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, where Nijjar was president.

Pierotti told a media briefing that the suspected getaway driver waited for the other suspects in a silver 2008 Toyota Camry that was parked near 121 Street and 68 Avenue before and during the killing.

Anyone who was aware of the vehicle has been asked to contact investigators.

Investigators have previously said they are seeking two “heavy-set” suspects seen leaving the scene.

The killing prompted protests outside Indian consulates and accusations of foreign involvement in the killing.