B.C. police watchdog called to investigate after man dies in jail cell

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a man in a Penticton, B.C., jail cell.
Police say Keremeos RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop.
The man was transported to a cell block in Penticton where he was to be taken to court later in the morning.
A police news release says that during a routine check at 9 a.m. Thursday, the man was found unresponsive.
Officers started resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Independent Investigations Office will investigate to determine if police actions or inaction may be linked to the man’s death.
