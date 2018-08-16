 Skip to main content

B.C. police watchdog called to investigate after man dies in jail cell

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

B.C. police watchdog called to investigate after man dies in jail cell

PENTICTON, B.C.
The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a man in a Penticton, B.C., jail cell.

Police say Keremeos RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop.

The man was transported to a cell block in Penticton where he was to be taken to court later in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

A police news release says that during a routine check at 9 a.m. Thursday, the man was found unresponsive.

Officers started resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigations Office will investigate to determine if police actions or inaction may be linked to the man’s death.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.