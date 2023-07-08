Open this photo in gallery: A RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in Surrey Friday night while in custody.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says RCMP received a call about a man and a woman walking in traffic in the 19300-block of the Fraser Highway at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers say they took the man into custody and he “went into medical distress” shortly after.

Investigators say the man received medical help from police, fire and B.C. Emergency Health Services but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. looks into all police-related incidents in the province that result in serious harm or death, regardless of any allegation of wrongdoing.

The office is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to contact them.