B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials say

British Columbia health officials admitted efforts to administer pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver pandemic hot zones did not work properly.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the clinics in Surrey and Coquitlam faced challenges and she apologized for the confusion caused by a program that developed a life of its own.

Dr. Victoria Lee, the president of Fraser Health, says the clinics were meant to reach as many residents as quickly as possible, but many ended up waiting in lineups for hours and still didn’t get their vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix called the pop-up line ups a learning experience as he faced pointed questions about the rollout in the legislature from the Opposition Liberals.

Henry did say the clinics managed to provide vaccines for thousands of people, but officials must now find better ways to immunize more people.

She says the best way to ensure the most people get vaccines is for more people to register for their shot.

