British Columbia supports the people of Ukraine in their battle to turn back Russian military forces and President Vladimir Putin, says Premier John Horgan.

B.C. is working with the federal government and will support whatever sanctions Canada decides to impose to help condemn Russian actions, he said Friday.

“I want to add my condemnation to the wrongful actions of the government of Russia in taking away the liberties and threatening the lives of the people of Ukraine,” he told a news conference at Government House after announcing changes to his cabinet.

“I stand with all British Columbians and indeed all Canadians condemning that activity and hoping that Mr. Putin will see the error of his ways, and the wrath of the international community will be sufficient for him to turn back on this horrific course he is on.”

Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine this week, with reports of casualties on both sides of the conflict.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada will impose a third set of co-ordinated sanctions on Russia, including on Putin himself.

“We are working with the federal government on how B.C. can participate in whatever sanction programs they put in place,” Horgan said. “For sanctions to be effective, they have to be comprehensive.”

He said he welcomed B.C. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon’s call for B.C. to remove Russian alcohol products from provincial liquor stores to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but he did not immediately say whether the government would take that action.

“I appreciate the leader of the Opposition wants to participate as well,” Horgan said.

The premier also said B.C. is prepared to welcome Ukrainians to the province as a safe harbour for people fleeing the conflict.

Earlier this week, B.C.’s political leaders, including Opposition Liberal house leader Todd Stone and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, delivered statements of support in the legislature for the Ukrainian people.

The flag of Ukraine is flying at the B.C. legislature.

