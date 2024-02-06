Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Feb. 5.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Police were responding to vandalism at the constituency office of former British Columbia cabinet minister Selina Robinson on Tuesday, a day after she resigned from cabinet over remarks she made referring to Israel’s founding on a “crappy piece of land.”

Premier David Eby posted on X that the defacing of her office was “hateful.”

“This is wrong. Peaceful protest cannot include spreading hate.”

A video circulating on X shows the windows and walls on the outside of Ms. Robinson’s office plastered with sticky notes, posters and Palestinian flags. “Free Palestine” is written in chalk. One sign says Zionism is Nazism, while another calls for Ms. Robinson to be ejected from the NDP caucus. On the video, a woman can be heard narrating how she and her comrades “decorated” the office.

Coquitlam RCMP said they arrived at the office before 1:30 p.m., but declined to say anything further.

Ms. Robinson, until Monday the minister of postsecondary education, came under fire after a Jan. 30 online discussion held by B’nai Brith Canada, in which she decried the lack of understanding among younger people about the Holocaust and the origins of the state of Israel.

“They have no connection to how it started, they don’t understand it was a crappy piece of land with nothing on it – there were several hundred thousand people, but other than that it didn’t produce an economy, it couldn’t grow things, it didn’t have anything on it,” Ms. Robinson had said.

More than a dozen B.C. mosques and Islamic associations issued a joint statement saying that no NDP MLA or candidate for the coming provincial election would be welcome until Mr. Eby fired Ms. Robinson.

Ms. Robinson, the most senior Jewish politician in the province, has previously served as minister of finance, minister of municipal affairs and housing, and minister of citizens’ services.

No one from her constituency office could be reached for comment.

By Tuesday, Jewish groups were responding to Ms. Robinson’s departure, accusing Mr. Eby of a double standard. They noted that just last month, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one of his staff mistakenly posted: “We stand with the Muslim community throughout Canada on this sorrowful day of remembrance.” The Premier gave an apology that was accepted.

Ms. Robinson “did not receive the same empathy,” nine rabbis wrote in a letter to the Premier Tuesday.

“We believe you have capitulated to a small but loud group of people,” said the letter from the Rabbinical Association of Vancouver, chaired by Jonathan Infeld.

With a report from The Canadian Press