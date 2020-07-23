B.C. Premier not ruling out fall election despite COVID-19 pandemic

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

B.C. Premier not ruling out fall election despite COVID-19 pandemic

Amy Smart
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia Premier John Horgan isn’t ruling out a fall election despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan told reporters Thursday that the government is mandated to hold an election in October next year, so there’s “an opportunity” to do so this fall, next spring or next summer.

The New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party since 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021, but it could take place earlier if the government decides to call a vote or loses the confidence of the legislative assembly.

Horgan’s comment was met by surprise and disappointment by interim Green leader Adam Olsen and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Twitter.

They both pointed to the co-operation of all elected parties in the face of the pandemic and the interest of British Columbians in feeling safe rather than focus on politics.

“British Columbians would rightfully be outraged to have an unnecessary election forced on them in the midst of a pandemic,” Olsen said in a tweet.

Residents of the province want their government to be working collaboratively on fighting the pandemic and rebuilding the economy, he said.

“This cannot be put at risk for political games.”

Wilkinson said an election isn’t what people need right now, they need to know they’re safe and can take care of their families.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said her office has been working with the chief electoral officer since the early days of the pandemic to develop a plan.

She recommended that two by-elections in March be rescheduled given the uncertainty but said health officials have been preparing for possible elections since then.

“We know we have a minority government both here in B.C. and federally as well as a number of by-elections and other municipal elections that are scheduled in the coming months,” Henry said Thursday during her COVID-19 briefing.

“So yes, we are working with them so that we are prepared as a province for whatever comes up, whether it be the fall, next spring, next year, and that elections can happen safely.”

Elections BC says on its website that the pandemic makes it very likely that the next election will be held under some level of public health restrictions. As a result, it’s working with stakeholders to ensure it’s safe and accessible, so voters don’t have to choose between exercising their right to vote and safeguarding their health.

Some of the steps planned include increased advanced voting opportunities to reduce crowding, increasing the use of remote voting options like vote-by-mail and telephone voting for people at risk and hygiene measures at in-person voting stations.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is unlikely the next provincial election will be postponed because of the pandemic, but it is possible depending on the level of public health risk at the time,” Elections BC says.

Cancelled civic elections are in the process of being rescheduled, it says.

Horgan said the province has been “a day away” from an election since the New Democrats took power.

“We have a very, very precarious balance here in B.C. and I’ve said that between now and next fall we need to have an election, it’s mandated by next October. So there’s an opportunity this fall, there’s an opportunity next spring, there’s an opportunity next summer,” he said.

In the meantime, cabinet is focused on determining how best to spend stimulus dollars to keep the economy going and to make sure people have the services they need, the premier said.

“That’s my number 1 preoccupation whether we’re in a pandemic or not.”

Follow related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies