B.C. Premier says nearly 4,000 high-risk people to be vaccinated next week

Victoria
The Canadian Press
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver on Jan. 28, 2020. British Columbia has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, which officials say is the "start of encouraging trends" in the progression of the virus.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

British Columbia has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, which the provincial health officer and health minister say is the “start of encouraging trends” in the progression of the virus.

However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix say the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to serious illness are still high, requiring health orders and restrictions to stay in place.

They say 352 people with the illness are being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care.

Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province.

Premier John Horgan says on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week.

Henry is set to provide details of B.C.’s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.

“Let’s make the coming weeks our ‘winter break’ by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts,” Henry and Dix say in a joint statement.

The province also formally extended its provincial state of emergency until Dec. 22, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth says that while most people continue to follow provincial orders, the government will not hesitate to take further action against those who put the lives of others at risk.

“The orders are in place to keep people safe, and we will use those legal tools when necessary to ensure public safety,” he says in a news release.

The ministry says 36 tickets for $2,300 have been issued to owners or organizers contravening Henry’s order on gatherings and events. It says 16 tickets for that amount have been handed out to those in violation of an order pertaining to premises serving food and alcohol.

Another 142 people have received tickets for $230 fines for refusing to comply with directions from police officers.

