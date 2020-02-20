Ottawa calls for barricade removal as B.C. RCMP agree to leave Wet’suwet’en territory

Open this photo in gallery A man carries a sign bearing artwork of an RCMP officer as he walks to join protesters blocking Vancouver's East Hastings Street in support of Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the RCMP in British Columbia have agreed to move away from Wet’suwet’en territory to a nearby location.

Speaking on Parliament Hill on Thursday, Mr. Blair said it is now time for barricades to be removed.

The announcement comes after hereditary chiefs from the Wet’suwet’en territory opposed to a natural gas pipeline asked that the RCMP move out of the area before they would meet with federal and provincial ministers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced political pressure to provide more specifics on what his government is doing to address the issue and what he calls “unacceptable” disruptions, shutdowns and layoffs.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser wrote to the hereditary chiefs on Wednesday reiterating their request to meet.

Meantime, some hereditary chiefs are expected to meet with representatives of the Mohawk Nation in Ontario on Thursday, who have also erected blockades in support of the Wet’suwet’en chiefs.

