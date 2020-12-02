B.C. records 12 more COVID-19 deaths as top doctor warns against non-essential travel

Open this photo in gallery People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2020. Another 12 people have died in B.C. after contracting the novel coronavirus, while the province reports 834 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases have levelled off in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions, but they’ve been rising in the North, Interior and to a lesser extent on Vancouver Island.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there is some variability in how the illness is spreading in different areas, but social interactions are driving transmissions across the province.

Henry says transmissions remain high and while health restrictions on travel and social gatherings are set to end Monday, it’s possible the rules could be extended.

Henry is also urging people to avoid travelling for non-essential purposes, noting an adult hockey team from the Interior went to Alberta and spread COVID-19 in the community when they returned.

Another 12 people have died in B.C. after contracting the novel coronavirus, while the province reports 834 new cases.

There are 8,941 active COVID-19 infections in B.C. and more than 10,200 people are being monitored after exposure to a known case.