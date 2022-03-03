British Columbia health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at another health-care facility, bringing the total to 21.

The Health Ministry says in a news release Thursday the outbreaks include long-term and acute care, and assisted or independent living facilities.

It says the province recorded 13 more deaths related to COVID-19 for a total of 2,896 fatalities.

It says there were 511 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 79 were in intensive care.

That is a slight decline from Wednesday when there were 517 people in hospital and 73 in intensive care.

The ministry says 90.8 per cent of those eligible 12 and older have received their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine while 55.9 per cent have had their third shot.

