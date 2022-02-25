British Columbia has recorded another 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,851.

A statement from the Health Ministry shows the number of people in hospitals due to COVID-19 has declined again with 599 people in hospital Friday, a drop from 612 the day before.

The ministry says people with two or more doses of a vaccine accounted for 66.3 per cent of hospitalizations in the two-week period that ended Wednesday.

It says there was one new health-care facility outbreak for a total of 27 facilities with outbreaks, most of them long-term care homes.

More than 93 per cent of those eligible 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.3 per cent have had a booster shot.

The province reported 583 new cases of COVID-19, although health officials have said the number is likely higher due to testing capacity limits.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.