B.C. reports 125 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths or outbreaks

British Columbia has confirmed 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

The number of active cases ticked up by 16 to 1,284, including 72 people who are in hospital.

In a joint statement, provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown say public health workers are monitoring more than 3,200 people who were exposed to a known case.

They say outbreaks are ongoing at 14 long-term care or assisted-living homes and three acute-care facilities.

B.C. has recorded 9,138 cases of COVID-19 so far and 7,591 people who tested positive for the illness have recovered.

There have not been any additional deaths.

The health officials say COVID-19 has put an emotional and mental strain on everyone and they’re urging people to reach out and thank or engage in small kindnesses for others.