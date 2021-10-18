 Skip to main content
B.C. reports 1,846 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over previous three days

The Canadian Press
British Columbia reported 1,846 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths on Monday over the previous three days.

The Health Ministry says there were 4,917 active cases of the virus on Monday, with 360 people hospitalized and 151 in intensive care.

Health Minister Adrian Dix told a news conference that 130 of the people who were in intensive care were unvaccinated and health officials are pushing for higher immunization numbers across the province.

The ministry says more than 89 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in British Columbia have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 83 per cent have received their second dose.

Pfizer announced it has applied for Canadian authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine meant for children aged five to 11.

The City of Vancouver also said all of its staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 6.

