British Columbia’s top health officials say they do not believe the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has affected anyone in the province, but they are urging residents to remain vigilant and follow public health orders.

Public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say they back the federal government’s decision to temporarily restrict flights from several countries in southern Africa where the new strain of the virus has been detected.

They say the province will work with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canada Border Services Agency to identify anyone returning from areas where the variant has been found to arrange proper testing.

The province reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active case count to 3,035.

Of the active cases, it says 291 people were in hospital, with 115 in intensive care.

Health officials say there have been six new deaths, which brings the overall death toll in B.C. to 2,322.

