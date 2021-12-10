British Columbia health officials say 10 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have now been identified in the province.

The Health Ministry said in a news release Friday the variant of concern has been found in the Vancouver Coastal, Fraser and Island Health regions.

It says the province has 437 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

Of the 2,994 active cases of COVID-19, the ministry says 211 of the infected are in hospital and 72 in intensive care.

It says 86 per cent of those five and older have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.2 per cent of them have had their second dose.

Officials say 13 per cent of those who are 12 and older have been given their booster shot.

