B.C. reports 667 cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths in wake of northern B.C. restrictions

British Columbia reported 667 new cases of COVID-19 after new health restrictions in northern B.C. came in to effect.

The Health Ministry says there are 5,128 active cases of the virus, with 367 people hospitalized.

The ministry also reported 13 new deaths on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,055.

Story continues below advertisement

The new numbers come after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced “circuit-breaker” measures in much of B.C.’s north, where hospitals have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The number of cases has forced the health authority to move patients to hospitals in southern B.C. and to Vancouver Island to ensure their care.

The public health orders for northern B.C., placing restrictions on gatherings and other events, will be in place until Nov. 19.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.