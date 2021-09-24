B.C. reports 832 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination numbers slowly rise

COVID-19 cases in British Columbia are trending upwards as the province’s vaccination rate slowly rises.

The Ministry of Health reported 832 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,697.

There are 148 patients in intensive care units, a slight drop from Wednesday, and 330 in hospital.

The province also reported five new deaths, bringing the toll to 1,915 since the pandemic began.

The government says 87.8 per cent of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 80.7 per cent have received their second dose.

The Fraser Health authority has the most active COVID-19 cases, at 1,932, followed by Interior Health with 1,181.

