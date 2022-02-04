Health officials in British Columbia say 19 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 2,675.

In a statement Friday, the Health Ministry says the province has 25,479 active cases, 946 people are in hospital and 139 of them are in intensive care.

It says B.C. has 1,799 new cases of COVID-19, but experts have said daily numbers are likely much higher because the province has hit its testing capacity limits.

There are three new health-care facility outbreaks, bringing the total to 58, most of them at long-term care sites.

Officials say 90 per cent of those eligible aged 12 and older have had two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 48 per cent have had a booster dose.

The statement says between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for about 25 per cent of cases overall and from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2 they made up more than 31 per cent of hospitalizations.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.