B.C. reports 998 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths since Saturday

British Columbia’s top doctor has clarified a public health order requiring people living in two health regions to cut back on their social interactions in order to slow the rising COVID-19 case count.

The details of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s latest directive on Saturday are now posted online and explain that people in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions may only socialize with those in their “core bubble.”

The provincial webpage notes a person’s core bubble consists of others who live in the same home and may also include a partner, co-parent, relative or friend who lives in a different household.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatherings with anyone other than members of the same core bubble are not allowed either indoors or outdoors, though the webpage notes that going for a walk is not considered a social gathering.

B.C. has reported 998 new cases of COVID-19 detected over two days, pushing the number of active infections to 4,891, while five more people have died after contracting the illness for a death toll of 281.

Henry says public health officials are monitoring where people are contracting COVID-19 and the two-week order could be extended or modified depending on what they learn.

“Orders are a last resort, but they are what we need to put in place right now to address those areas where we were seeing transmission happening and expanding rapidly,” she told a news conference on Monday.

“This latest action in our COVID-19 response is about putting the breaks on the virus – breaking those chains of transmission. It is a short-term pause on non-essential activities and travel to ensure that our essential activities like school and work and health care can continue.”

Of the latest cases, Henry says 210 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, while 737 are in the Fraser Health region spanning Burnaby to Hope.

B.C. has reported 18,714 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are 133 people in hospital with the illness.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also announced Monday that tenants in B.C. will be protected from rent increases until at least next summer.

In one of its first acts since being re-elected on Oct. 24, Premier John Horgan’s New Democrat government extended the freeze on rent increases until July 10, 2021.

A statement from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says the freeze is an interim measure to “provide stability and advance notice for renters and landlords while a new cabinet is sworn in.”

The government first froze rents in mid-March for part of a relief plan as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Rent increases that were set for Dec. 1, 2020, have been cancelled and the province says tenants who may have received a notice of a pending rent hike should ignore it and continue paying their current rate.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, says the freeze has been extended because it is important for both renters and landlords that tenants are financially able to stay in their homes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging,” she said in the statement.

In September, the government set the maximum rent increase amount for next year at 1.4 per cent.