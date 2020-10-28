 Skip to main content

B.C. reports another coronavirus outbreak at seniors facility, two more deaths

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Public health officials have declared another outbreak of COVID-19 at a seniors assisted-living facility in B.C., while case counts keep climbing.

A news release Wednesday says the latest outbreak in the facility in Surrey brings the total number of long-term care or assisted-living sites in the province with active COVID-19 outbreaks to 21.

Just a day after Canada surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, the annual report from the chief public health officer of Canada says the number of people who died in long-term care facilities accounted for nearly 80 per cent of COVID-related fatalities during the first wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. health officials also say there has been a new community outbreak at the Okanagan Men’s Centre, a counselling and addiction treatment centre.

B.C. health officials are asking people to refrain from holding private parties and gatherings this Halloween weekend to prevent the virus from spreading in the community.

The province reported 287 new cases for a total of 13,875 and two more deaths, bringing the number of people who died to 261.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies