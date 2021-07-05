B.C. reports five COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, three deaths

British Columbia health officials say there are COVID-19 outbreaks in five independent and assisted living care homes in the province.

In a news release Monday, they say four of the outbreaks are in the Fraser Health region while one is in Northern Health.

Vancouver Coastal Health says a COVID-19 outbreak at the Care Centre at Hollyburn House is over.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the province reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, bringing the total infections to 147,790.

They also reported three COVID-19-related fatalities.

More than 78 per cent of those eligible in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 36 per cent have had their second shot.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.