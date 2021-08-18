B.C. reports one death, 553 new COVID-19 cases as active infections rise

British Columbia has reported 553 new cases of COVID-19 as the upward trend continues across the province, particularly in the Interior Health region.

The number of active infections is up to 5,580, including 3,203 in that region, where about 41 per cent of the latest cases are located.

The Health Ministry says 107 people are hospitalized, including 53 in intensive care.

One more person has died, pushing B.C.’s death toll to 1,782.

There has been one new outbreak at an assisted-living facility, for a total of 11 active outbreaks in assisted-living or long-term care homes.

Nearly 83 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

