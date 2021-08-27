B.C. reports two deaths, 724 new cases of COVID-19

British Columbia has reported 724 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, pushing the total number of fatalities to 1,804 since the pandemic began.

Active infections have climbed to 5,640, including 149 people who are hospitalized, of whom 83 are in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health says in a statement that people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 82.4 per cent of all COVID-19 cases and 86.4 per cent of hospitalizations between Aug. 11 and Tuesday this week.

It says people who hadn’t received their first dose in particular accounted for 70.9 per cent of cases, while partially vaccinated people amounted to 11.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent of cases were among people who had two doses of vaccine.

The ministry says 75.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, while 83.7 per cent have received at least their first dose.

The government reported a significant jump in bookings for first-dose appointments in the days after it announced that a proof-of-vaccination card will be required to access many events and activities starting with at least one dose by Sept. 13.

There remain 14 active outbreaks in long-term care, assisted living and acute care facilities.

