// //

British Columbia

B.C. requires public service employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Victoria
The Canadian Press
An estimated 30,000 government employees in British Columbia will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The BC Public Service Agency said Tuesday the vaccination requirement is part of an effort to increase vaccination rates throughout the province.

It has set Nov. 22 as a deadline for workers in core government services or ministries to show proof of vaccination using the BC Vaccine card.

The service says that allows enough time for people who have not yet received both doses of a vaccine to comply with the requirement.

It says details about accommodations that will be made for the “few people” who are unable to be vaccinated are expected to be announced by early next month.

The service says more than 80 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have now been fully vaccinated.

All health-care workers in B.C. must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 26 as a condition of their employment.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

