B.C. reverses restart plan for two weeks to contain rapid increase of COVID cases

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
British Columbia’s provincial health officer says dangerously high and rapid increases in COVID-19 cases has forced a reversal of the restart plan for two weeks in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says residents in those areas need to significantly reduce their social activities in their homes, for travel, in indoor activities and at workplaces.

Henry says people in the area should be travelling only for essential reasons and there will be no social gatherings of any size with anyone other than those in their immediate household.

She says it’s essential for schools and businesses to remain open, and these new restrictions will allow that to happen.

More coming.

