The British Columbia Review Board is considering whether a psychiatric hospital director should have the discretion to allow up to 28 days of overnight leave for a man who was found not criminally responsible of killing his three children.

Allan Schoenborn’s lawyer told the board during an annual hearing today that his client has “done nothing but keep a generally positive trajectory” since being granted some level of leave from the hospital, and giving the director the ability to approve overnight leave would not necessarily mean Schoenborn would receive it.

Dr. Robert Lacroix, a psychiatrist at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, said Schoenborn’s progress in treatment has been positive and his psychotic illness is in “complete remission” with a medication he takes monthly.

Lacroix told the three-member panel that Schoenborn would need to have housing and employment if he were granted 28 days of unescorted leave, and he would continue individual counselling and other supportive services.

Crown lawyer Michelle Booker told the panel they’re seeking to maintain the existing conditions of Schoenborn’s custody order, which allow him the opportunity for unescorted leave during the day, with certain limits, but not for up to 28 days.

Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing his 10-year-old daughter and two sons, aged eight and five, in April 2008.

He was diagnosed with delusional disorder and told his B.C. Supreme Court trial he killed his children to protect them from an imagined threat of sexual abuse.

He was found not criminally responsible and ordered to be held in custody at the psychiatric hospital, with the review board having responsibility for his case.

The review board gave the hospital the discretion to grant Schoenborn staff-supported community outings in 2015, and in 2020 the director was allowed to approve unescorted leave during the day with various conditions and limits.

Another staff member at the hospital told the hearing that Schoenborn had been on close to a dozen outings with his mother last year and several unescorted outings to destinations including a park, restaurant and mall, with no concerns reported.

Schoenborn also participated last year in a two-week program outside the hospital for developing occupational skills, Lacroix said.

He is not allowed to possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor, according to the review board’s 2020 decision.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled in 2017 against an application to have Schoenborn declared a dangerous offender, a designation that would have quashed the possibility that he could leave the hospital.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.