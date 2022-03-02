British Columbia has recorded 10 more fatalities due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 2,883.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said 517 people were in hospital with COVID-19 and 73 were in intensive care.

That is a slight dip from the 523 people who were in hospital and 83 who were in intensive care on Tuesday.

A news release says B.C. was reporting 442 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 349,213 infections.

It says 90.7 per cent of those eligible 12 and older have received their second COVID-19 vaccine while 55.8 per cent have had their third dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that she’s optimistic B.C. is moving to a “better place” and some restrictions could be lifted this month before spring break.

