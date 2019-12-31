 Skip to main content

Canada

B.C. set for a soggy, slippery start to 2020

The Canadian Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

People pass by the skating rink at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver on Dec. 30, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Rain, snowfall and even freezing rain warnings cover many parts of British Columbia as the province prepares to welcome 2020 with some nasty weather.

Environment Canada is calling for as much as 60 millimetres of rain over the inner south coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, while up to 100 millimetres is forecast along the west coast of Vancouver Island and the mainland central coast.

The weather office says localized flooding in low-lying areas and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts are possible.

Snowfall warnings are posted in many areas from the Fraser Canyon east to the Alberta boundary, with accumulations of 25 to 40 centimetres expected to blanket mountain passes before the system peters out Wednesday.

Environment Canada says travel is not recommended, especially over the Kootenay Pass, until conditions ease.

And in northeastern B.C., forecasters are calling for freezing rain through the day across the Fort Nelson region, potentially making travel treacherous.

