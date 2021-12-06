Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne tour Princeton, B.C., on Dec. 3. Princeton, like many parts of the province, was hit with heavy floods and mudslides, causing major devastation.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Gas rationing will continue in British Columbia as the Trans Mountain pipeline starts its transition to full service after floods and slides.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the lifting of the provincial 30-litre purchase order will occur as soon as the pipeline system is able resume full service, but until then, fuel limits will remain in place until Dec. 14.

Trans Mountain Corp. says in a statement it was able to safely restart the pipeline Sunday following a three-week precautionary shutdown.

Farnworth says with flood waters receding and weather improving, the province is shifting to recovery and debris management operations in communities and areas hit by the floods and slides that crippled transportations links, deluged agricultural operations and forced the evacuations of thousands of people and communities.

He says hundreds of Canadian Forces members who assisted in flood relief efforts over the past weeks are starting to leave B.C., but a company of 126 soldiers is staying on based in Chilliwack.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he expects the non-essential travel restriction on Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope to be lifted today, but Highway 3 to the B.C. Interior will remain open only to commercial traffic for now.

