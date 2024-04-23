B.C. puts social media harms bill on hold, will work with platforms to help young people stay safe online

Open this photo in gallery: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The British Columbia government has agreed to shelve proposed legislation that would have allowed it to sue social media companies for harms their algorithms cause people, announcing that Meta, X, and other major platforms have agreed to work with the province to put protections in place.

The province introduced the Public Health Accountability and Cost Recovery Act in March, promising it would allow government to recover costs associated with the promotion, marketing and distribution of products that are harmful to adults and children in the province. It was tabled just weeks after Ottawa tabled Bill C-63 to create a new Online Harms Act—a baseline standard for online platforms to keep Canadians safe—to hold online platforms accountable for the content they host.

Premier David Eby issued a joint statement on Tuesday with representatives from Meta, TikTok, Snap and X, saying they have reached an agreement to work to help young people stay safe online through a new BC Online Safety Action Table.

“Since the introduction of Bill 12, the Province of British Columbia has been engaging with many industry sectors, including the technology sector. The internet has changed how we interact with each other. Digital platforms are powerful tools, which can connect family members and loved ones and are places where we find like-minded people. Places where community is built and sustained. But the internet is also a place where criminals and scammers are constantly seeking new ways to find and extort potential victims,” the joint statement says.

Mr. Eby championed the pursuit of tackling social media harms after meeting with the grieving parents of Carson Cleland, a 12-year-old who killed himself last October after being sexually victimized online.

“Carson was deceived by an online predator, tormented and sexually extorted. He took his own life before his parents were aware of what was happening,” the statement continues. “Premier Eby made a promise to Carson’s parents that his government would find ways to make sure Carson left behind a legacy that will help protect other young people.”

The Province will place Bill 12 on hold as it convenes the joint table to discuss how to protect youth from online harms before they happen.

B.C.’s bill, which has not been passed into law, was modeled on its efforts to seek damages from major tobacco companies over tobacco-related health costs. The province was the first Canadian jurisdiction to launch such a lawsuit, in 1998, but that case is not yet resolved – underscoring the lengthy process involved in reaching a resolution.

B.C. was also the first province to launch a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of opioids in 2018 and the class action certification is still pending. In June 2022, opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma (Canada) agreed to a $150-million settlement with federal, provincial and territorial governments before allegations against the company could be tested in court.