 Skip to main content

Canada B.C. Supreme Court judge declares mistrial in murder plot case

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C. Supreme Court judge declares mistrial in murder plot case

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments

The lawyers for Jamie Bacon say a judge has declared a mistrial in a murder plot case.

Lawyer Kimberly Eldred says in an statement that Justice Catherine Wedge of the B.C. Supreme Court declared a mistrial Saturday night after the jury informed her it could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury began its deliberations Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Bacon was charged with one count of counselling to commit murder in the Dec. 31, 2008, shooting of Dennis Karbovanec.

Karbovanec was not killed in the shooting.

The defence says the case will return to court June 14 to schedule further proceedings.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter