 Skip to main content

Canada B.C. seeks operators to replace Greyhound on eight abandoned bus routes

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C. seeks operators to replace Greyhound on eight abandoned bus routes

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The B.C. government is looking for operators to take over eight bus routes that remain without service since Greyhound pulled out of the province on Oct. 31.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is taking expressions of interests in the routes until Jan. 15.

The government says it is trying to gauge interest from private sector operators, non-profit societies, community agencies, local governments, Indigenous communities or other groups that want to provide transportation services on the routes.

Story continues below advertisement

The eight routes are on Highway 1 from Cache Creek to Kamloops; Highway 5 from Kamloops to Valemount; Highways 5 and 16 from Valemount to the B.C.-Alberta boundary; Highway 2 from Dawson Creek to the provincial boundary; Highways 3 and 6 from Salmo to Creston; Highway 3 from Cranbrook to the B.C.-Alberta boundary; Highway 7 from Fort Nelson to the B.C.-Yukon boundary; and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

The government says when Greyhound withdrew service it was able to cover 83 per cent of the abandoned routes by fast-tracking applications.

The Canadian Press

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019