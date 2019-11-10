 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

B.C. teacher contract negotiations with Public School Employers’ Association reach deadlock

Andrea Woo
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Teri Mooring, president of the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF), said the main sticking points in negotiations are teacher salaries and student learning conditions.

HO/The Canadian Press

Contract negotiations between B.C. teachers and their employer have reached an impasse with the teachers’ rejection of settlement recommendations from a mediator.

Teri Mooring, president of the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF), said the main sticking points are teacher salaries and student learning conditions. Ms. Mooring said B.C. teachers have the second lowest starting salary in the country, which has led to recruitment and retention challenges and a teacher shortage crisis.

“The result of the teacher shortage is an unprecedented number of qualified and non-certified adults teaching in classrooms across B.C.,” Ms. Mooring said in a statement over the weekend. “The shortage has also caused significant disruptions to students with special needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mediator David Schaub had issued a report this month recommending the BCTF accept an offer from the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) – which negotiates on behalf of the province – of a three-year contract with an annual 2-per-cent wage increase. The report was made public on Friday.

Under B.C.’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate, any public-sector union that receives more than 2-per-cent per year would trigger a “me too” salary clause that would be applied to all other agreements.

The union says making adjustments to the salary grid would put teachers closer to a meaningful wage increase without triggering the clause.

“Teachers are seeking the same kind of grid adjustments that other unions, such as the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union and the BC Nurses’ Union, were able to achieve in this round under the same mandate,” Ms. Mooring said.

The report also recommended a mediated process to access $25.6-million in funding over three years earmarked for service improvements.

BCPSEA board chair Alan Chell called the BCTF rejection a “missed opportunity” to move forward.

“We are concerned that the BCTF continues to take an approach that will not lead to a freely negotiated collective agreement,” Mr. Chell said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous BC Liberal government stripped teachers of the right to negotiate class size and composition – the number of students with special needs – in 2002. The Supreme Court of Canada restored the old contract language in 2016 after a lengthy legal battle.

Mr. Chell said the BCPSEA will continue to negotiate the class size and composition language, which it has the right to do “and which boards told us needs to change so they can more effectively provide the services to students that they need in 2020 and beyond.”

The two sides began negotiations in February and have been in mediation since July.

Ms. Mooring said the union will seek more dates for talks with the employer.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter