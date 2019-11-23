 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

BC teachers rally outside NDP convention after rejecting contract offer

Victoria, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

B.C. Teachers protest outside the BC NDP Convention where Premier John Horgan and Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be speaking at the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Throngs of teachers hoping to draw attention to stalled contract talks have staged a rally outside a venue in Victoria where British Columbia’s New Democrats are holding an annual convention.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring joined union members as an estimated 800 NDP delegates gathered to vote on policy initiatives that could be adopted by the party.

The union has said more teachers must be hired but Education Minister Rob Fleming maintains the province made efforts to recruit over 900 out-of-province teachers last year and increased funding for all 60 school districts.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Public School Employers Association has offered wage hikes of two per cent annually for a three-year term in keeping with what other public-sector employees have accepted, but the teachers’ union has rejected the increase.

Teachers have been without a contract since last June, but no settlement has been reached despite the involvement of a mediator.

Mooring told teachers that as the Opposition, the New Democrats criticized the former Liberal government’s gutting of class size and student composition provisions from the contract, but now the party is not standing up for public education.

She said teachers were shocked to see an NDP proposal to eliminate class composition language from the contract and the union won’t accept that from the employer.

Mooring said there is still a shortage of nearly 400 teachers in the province and that has led to the recruitment of uncertified and unqualified teachers.

Talks are expected to resume next month, and Fleming said he’s pleased the union and the employers’ association agreed to work with a mediator.

“Negotiations are a give-and-take process. It is our hope that both sides will take time to consider this constructive path forward and consult their memberships,” he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2019

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies