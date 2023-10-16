Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth is pictured the legislature in Victoria on Oct. 5.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth has introduced legislation that will force the City of Surrey to provide policing with a municipal force.

The update in the Police Act also gives the province the authority to cancel the current RCMP contract it has with the city.

The proposed legislation comes just days after the City of Surrey filed a petition in court asking for a judicial review of the B.C. government’s directive that it must continue its transition to the local police force.

More coming.