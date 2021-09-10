 Skip to main content
Canada

B.C. to review death of 70-year-old woman at Kamloops hospital

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
British Columbia’s health minister says the government will review the death of a 70-year-old woman while she was waiting for care at a hospital in Kamloops on Wednesday.

Adrian Dix did not comment specifically on what would be done to reduce hospital wait times, but he says the government has spent money to increase the number of staff at the Royal Inland Hospital.

One of the woman’s daughters told CHNL radio this week that her sister took her mother to the hospital at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday after she complained of stomach pains.

The daughter, who could not be reached for comment on Thursday, expressed concern that her mother was triaged for six hours before she died.

The BC Coroners Service also said it was investigating the woman’s death, but did not release further details.

The Interior Health Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dix told a news conference that staff shortages and dealing with the influx of patients during COVID-19 has been difficult for the health-care system.

“I know it’s a challenge. Interior Health knows it’s a challenge, there and everywhere else,” he said.

